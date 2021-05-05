New details on SU’s Commencement ceremony and requirements to attend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Syracuse University has announced that recently relaxed capacity restrictions will not apply to Commencement ceremonies this year. This means that social distancing will still be required between guests or family pods, and vaccinations or COVID-19 tests will be required for entry.

Per state guidelines, anyone in attendance to the graduation events including students, faculty, staff and guests must provide one of the following:

Proof of completed vaccination upon the day of the event indicating that at least 14 days have passed since their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Proof that at least 14 days have passed since receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time

Proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen-type test, administered within six hours of the event start time.

The university said they will have pre-event compliance stations for students to register for their graduation ceremonies to verify their vaccination or testing documentation and get passes to be let into the stadium. This will expedite entry into the stadium on Commencement day, and although pre-event verification is not required, all individuals who are not pre-verified will be required to have their vaccine or testing documentation reviewed and approved on-site on the day of the event.

For students, faculty and staff only, there will be daily walk-up sessions at the Schine Student Center starting on Thursday, May 20 from 12p.m. to 5p.m., Friday May 21 from 12p.m. to 3p.m., and the following Saturday May 22nd from 12p.m. to 3p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Pre-event compliance for students, faculty, staff and guests will consist of daily drive-through and walk-up sessions in Manley North parking lot on Thursday May 20, Friday May 21, and Saturday May 22 from 4p.m. to 7p.m. each day. No appointments are necessary.

Onondaga County will provide free antigen testing at the Oncenter for people who need COVID-19 tests to attend Commencement. For those attending the May 22 ceremony, testing will take place from 10a.m. to 3p.m. on that Saturday, and for both ceremonies on Sunday, testing will be from 7a.m. to 12p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled here.

There will be free parking available on Saturday and Sunday, and tickets will be available starting Thursday, May 6. For more information about parking and other details for Syracuse University Commencement 2021, visit their website.