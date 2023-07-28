(WSYR-TV) — With Project Fibonacci and Micron making a big splash in Central New York, there’s a lot of talk about STEM and STEAM projects going on.

That’s exactly what’s new at the Museum of Science and Technology in downtown Syracuse. They have a new exhibit and a new film set to debut at the beginning of August, and MOST president Lauren Kochian sat down with Steve and Iris to share what can be expected in just a few short days.

The new exhibit is called “DECONSTRUCTED” and is courtesy of Micron. It opens Thursday, August 3, and admission is free! The film “Serengeti” will also make its premiere on Thursday.

The Micron and MOST partnership also brings opportunities for STEM & STEAM learning for everyone through Micron-sponsored inclusion programs.

Learn more at most.org.