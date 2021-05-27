New “experimental” exhibits will debut at Safe Haven Holocaust Museum in Oswego this Memorial Day

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — The newly-renovated Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum will open to visitors on Memorial Day this year. The museum will be open for the entire 2021 season from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week until Labor Day starting Monday.

The museum is located at 2 East 7th Street in Oswego, and it is dedicated to the 982 World War II European refugees allowed into the U.S. as “guests” of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The refugees stayed at Fort Ontario from August 1944 to February 1946.

Grants through State Senator Patty Ritchie and the Oswego County Community Foundation allowed the museum board to create new hands-on exhibits, interactive video stations, and showcase original and newly-found artifacts.

“The museum was closed for several months for the new exhibits to be designed and installed. We’re looking forward to sharing this important piece of U.S. history in new and compelling presentations,” said Kevin Hill, president of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum board of directors.

Board members including David Granoff worked to incorporate these new exhibits, making them more “enhanced and experimental”, to show a firsthand perspective of what it was like for the war refugees to escape the Holocaust and live at the United States fort.