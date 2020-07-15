New Family Comedy “United We Fall” Premieres on ABC

A typical day that starts with a parent-teacher conference, ends in a most unlikely place for parents Bill and Jo Ryan in the all new ABC series “United We Fall.”

Stars Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchel lead the way as parents of two toddlers just trying to make it work. As the drama unfolds, Bill and Jo always maintain their allegiance to each other and stand ‘united’ against everyone. The laugh out loud sitcom will have parents relating and rolling with laughter too.

“United We Fall” premieres Wednesday, July 15th at 8pm on News Channel 9.