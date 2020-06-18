New farm-to-fridge service offering help to local farmers

ONONDAGA AND BROOME COUNTIES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After watching farmers in Onondaga and Broome Counties struggle to get by during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local man created a company to help them with food deliveries. It’s a farm-to-fridge service called Farm Swarming.

“If they need help getting the product to the people going forward in times of crisis and comfort. So, if things get worse or they get better, the idea is that we support local,” said Ben Gerardi, CEO of Farm Swarming, Inc.

Shoppers can visit the Farm Swarming website to buy groceries online from more than 30 local farmers, and then Gerardi and his team will deliver the goods. He asks people to think of it as an online farmers market!

The idea came about after he realized many people are stuck in their homes due to the pandemic, so he wanted to make grocery shopping easier.

“It shouldn’t be this difficult to keep food on people’s plates at the same time that, you know, whenever there’s a minor interruption,” Gerardi said.

Right now, he’s working with farmers from Broome and Onondaga counties. Eventually, Gerardi said he hopes to expand the services, reaching customers from across the nation by creating an app. He has around nine volunteers who have offered to deliver the food, keeping it properly refrigerated on the trip.

Farm Girl Greens is one local farm in Auburn, N.Y. making use of the service. Abby Lepak, co-owner of the farm, uses a hydroponic system to grow lettuce, herbs, and microgreens indoors. They just got started with the business back in December when the pandemic hit.

“It’s been a unique situation to start a business, number one, in the middle of this, and then start a brand new business that our target market is farmers markets and restaurants,” Lepak said.

Lepak’s main business comes from farmers markets and restaurants, but because of the pandemic, she lost that business and started doing home deliveries. When she found out about Farm Swarming, she knew it would help her.

“It’s nice for us to think that our product is getting out there and right to people’s doors during this time,” Lepak said.

Gerardi says if any local farmers need help getting their food distributed during the pandemic, they can give him a call.

