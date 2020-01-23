New federal rule means clean water, clear definition for farmers

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Under the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule, farmers will work to maintain high environmental standards.
The EPA, along with the Army Corps of Engineers, held a news conference on Thursday at Emmi Farms in Baldwinsville.
The new rule also clarifies language when it comes to regulating farm and roadside ditches among other areas.
“This is good government. This is a way of helping people understand how we can be protective, how we can understand and abide by rules and regulations, in this case, intended to protect the navigable waters and water quality and other issues,” said Pete Lopez, regional administrator with the EPA.
New York has some of the tightest water regulations in the U.S. that all businesses, farms included, must comply with to protect water quality.
