New First Student bus garage opens in the town of Salina

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First Student opened a new bus garage facility in the Town of Salina Wednesday.

The private company that contracts to provide school bus service to the city of Syracuse found itself in a bind last September. It was being forced out of its facility on Spencer Street in Syracuse by the owner of the property, who was planning to redevelop the site.

First Student selected a site on South Bay Road at a former metal foundry in the town of Cicero. That proposal was met with opposition from residents and the town, concerned normal commuter traffic and school bus arrival and departures at the Gillette Road Middle School would be thrown into chaos by the added traffic of busses heading to and from the city of Syracuse.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was on hand for the opening this morning. He helped facilitate First Student moving the site of the garage to a commercial site at the corner of Lemoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue, just over the city line in Salina.

