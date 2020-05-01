New fund hopes to fill the gap of stimulus funding for small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The KeyBank Business Boost & Build Program powered by JumpStart announced the launch of a new $150,000 small business stabilization fund.

The fund was established to fill the gaps relief funding left for under-resourced small businesses.

Administered by CenterState CEO’s Up Start program, grants are available to small businesses affected by COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

The fund is part of a plan to deploy $500,000 in relief funds to small business communities throughout Upstate New York in response to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

“All of us in Central New York have been touched by the COVID-19 crisis and our small businesses have been hit especially hard,” said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Central New York Market President. “KeyBank and our partners at JumpStart are committed to helping our community move forward with crucial funding, assistance and hope.”

In addition to funds, the program will also provide wrap-around services in the form of technical assistance and one-on-one business consultation. These resources will be provided by the KeyBank Business Boost & Build C.U.S.E. Collaborative partners, including Up Start, the South Side Innovation Center, WISE Women’s Business Center, and Upstate Minority Economic Alliance.

Eligible minority and women-owned businesses in the Health and Wellness, Service, Hospitality, and Lifestyle industries can receive grants of up to $5,000 per business, while funds last, and ideally prioritized for those who could not get or were not eligible for emergency relief funding through the SBA.

For more information visit: CenterState CEO’s website.

The application is available here: https://fs4.formsite.com/2yTmtI/SYRSmallBizGrant/index.html