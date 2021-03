ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York community continues to come together to support a local farm. More than $63,000 has been raised for Purpose Farm.

Back in February, the farm suffered a devastating fire that destroyed their barns and killed several of their goats, pigs, and birds.

The farm is now coming up with a new fundraiser, selling tanks, hoodies, and long-sleeved tees featuring Pete the Peacock. All proceeds from the sales will go towards the farm.