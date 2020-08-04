New ‘Got Milk?’ ad targets new generation

(WSYR-TV) — The “Got Milk?” advertising campaign is back, but it’s targeting a new audience.
The ads are working to target the YouTube-TikTok generation with videos like the one above.
The video shows Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky swim the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head!
The dairy industry has taken a hit as more people are eating out and with plant-based alternatives like almond and oat milk on the market.
Milk producers say they’re capitalizing on a spike in milk sales that they noticed after the pandemic began.
