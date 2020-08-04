New ‘Got Milk?’ ad targets new generation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The “Got Milk?” advertising campaign is back, but it’s targeting a new audience.

The ads are working to target the YouTube-TikTok generation with videos like the one above.

The video shows Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky swim the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head!

The dairy industry has taken a hit as more people are eating out and with plant-based alternatives like almond and oat milk on the market.

Milk producers say they’re capitalizing on a spike in milk sales that they noticed after the pandemic began.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected