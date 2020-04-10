New Hartford faculty and staff films special video for students

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The faculty and staff of New Hartford Central School’s junior and senior high schools wanted to send a special video greeting to students and families.
The result is an inspirational message filled with heartfelt optimism. Through recitation of the poem “Don’t Quit,” by Edgar Albert Guest, teachers encourage their students to endure in the face of hardship.
Check out the video below.
