NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Police Department responded to a reported domestic dispute occurring on Bleachery Place, in The Town of New Hartford, around 5:00 p.m. on February 19.

When officers arrived, the female victim reported that she and a man later identified as 20-year-old Donte Cornacchia, of New Hartford, were involved in an argument over their relationship, according to New Hartford PD.

It is reported that Cornacchia allegedly punched the victim in the head several times and threatened to assault her with a knife.

He left before police arrived.

Cornacchia was charged with:

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree for damaging the victim’s phone during the argument (Felony)

Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

Menacing (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

The victim sustained minor injuries which did not require treatment and the children that were endangered are being assisted by Child Protective Services.

Cornacchia was taken to the Oneida County Jail to await arraignment on these charges.