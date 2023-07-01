NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New Hartford Police announced on Friday, June 30 that they have arrested a Utica man in connection with a robbery at the Cliff’s Market on Genesee Street last week.

Police say that on Friday, June 23, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the convenience store in the village. It was reported to officers that a male wearing a ski mask displayed a handgun and allegedly demanded money from an employee. The suspect – 32-year-old Philip DiPerna of Utica – then allegedly fled on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

New Hartford Police say they were able to identify a suspect and issued a warrant. With the assistance of the Utica Police Department, on Friday, June 30, they executed a search warrant on Richardson Avenue in the City of Utica for additional evidence as to DiPerna’s whereabouts. Officers were then able to locate DiPerna on Bleecker Street in the city, where he was subsequently arrested and transported to Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court.

DiPerna is currently being held on bail pending a felony hearing. He is being charged with second-degree Attempted Robbery, a felony, and second-degree Menacing, a misdemeanor.