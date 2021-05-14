New Hartford resident arrested for his role in Jan. 6 events at the Capitol, FBI says

(WSYR-TV) — The Special Agent in Charge of the arrest of New Hartford resident Eric Bochene for his role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol released a statement on Friday.
The statement reads:
New Hartford resident Eric Bochene has been arrested by our office for his role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. As with many of these Capitol violence arrests, the assistance from the public has been paramount in ensuring justice is served, and we encourage anyone with information to submit a tip via: tips.fbi.govSpecial Agent in Charge Thomas Relford