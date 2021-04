NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New Haven man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a sex offense in New Haven.

Philip A. Ridley, 60, of New Haven, has been charged with 10 counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, two counts of Sex Abuse in the 1st degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Ridley is awaiting arraignment.