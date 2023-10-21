BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new telephone hotline and online form will allow New Yorkers to report incidences involving hate and discrimination, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Division of Human Rights’ Hate and Bias Prevention Unit announced Friday.

Anyone impacted by hate or bias can report incidents by calling 844-NO-2-HATE or through the HBPU’s online form here.

“Hate is a cowardly thing, and no New Yorker should have to endure the discrimination it fuels,” Gov. Hochul said. “It is crucial to stop any form of hate as soon as it emerges so that it has no opportunity to grow into a force that leads to the loss of life. Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and I am proud to launch this hotline so that everyone can quickly get the help they need.”

Hochul first announced the plan for the hotline in September. The governor’s office said the announcement “comes as Jewish, Arab, Muslim, and other communities across New York State and around the country face prejudice and violence in the aftermath of the horrific violence in Israel and Gaza.”

“The Hate and Bias Prevention Unit is here to assist New Yorkers in this difficult time,” said Joan Pangilinan-Taylor, HBPU senior director. “All of us should feel safe, welcome, and respected in our daily lives, without the painful experience of Antisemitism or Anti-Muslim bias. We encourage every individual in our state to speak out if they have experienced or witnessed a hate or bias incident, and contact us for help.”