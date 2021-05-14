New information on Governor’s impeachment probe

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. – Governor Andrew Cuomo said March 2, 2020 he expects the new coronavirus is spreading in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.”I’ve been saying for many days, it’s not if but when. We’re New York. This is a global situation,” he said on CNN.The city’s first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a health care worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are more details about the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo, and the contract with the firm that’s assisting the effort.

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations leveled at the governor, the investigation is also looking into how the administration handled nursing home data during the pandemic, and if state resources were used to publish the governor’s book.

The investigation itself was announced on March 11. So far there have been two public updates, and the governor has denied all allegations against him. Republican state lawmakers have raised concerns about how long the investigation will actually take.

“I’m not naive to how investigations work, but an update, or are they knocking one piece off… are they going to look at the harassment claims first and then follow up with the nursing home cover ups, or vice versa? And can we get any type of timeline?” said Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay of Oswego County.

The contract with the law firm that is assisting in the investigation runs through March of 2022. That contract states that the firm shouldn’t be more than $250,000.