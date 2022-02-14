After struggling to rise above the teens Monday, it looks like a warmer pattern going through the rest of the week here in Central New York. It is likely to cool down by Friday into Saturday but any cool down is likely brief. Our 8 to 14 day forecast is leaning toward above normal temperatures through the end of the month.

Could this mean that winter is getting ready to wind down?

We have some statistical basis to believe this warm up is a sign we are transitioning beyond the worst of our winter season. Over the last 30 years, the average last date with high temperatures in the teens or lower is February 20th, less than a week from now.

Also, things change quickly meteorologically this time of year. After we get past the first week in March only 8% of the years since 1950 have had a day with highs in the teens of colder.

While this all may mean the worst of winter is coming to an end, it doesn’t mean winter itself is done with Central New York.

We all know we can have cold and even snow going into March. Since the turn of the century, there have been only a handful of Marchs with little snow. Even last March, which was very mild, had 4.6” of snow. We average 19.8” of snow each March.

Of course, March can give us fluky winter weather, too. We’ve had big snowstorms in March as recently as 2017 and 2018 (two separate storms!) and of course there was the Blizzard of 1993.

Central New Yorkers know all too well not to lower their guard until we get past the middle of March.