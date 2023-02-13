EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– She’s been serving up creative breakfast and lunch specials for years, but this Valentine’s Day is extra special for restaurant owner Danielle Mercuri’s latest venture.

Lala Lu, Mercuri’s new Italian Restaurant in East Syracuse has only been open for two months, but their Valentine’s Day dinner reservations have been booked since early January.

“Once the word was out that we’re here and we’re open, I think everyone was looking for something fresh and new and this was quite the date night spot already,” Danielle Mercuri, Owner Lala Lu

Come Tuesday night it’s all about love at Lala Lu, between the customers and the food they’re serving up. Executive Chef Filippo Di Paola was busy at work Monday preparing for the special occasion, making homemade heart-shaped ravioli and a tower of love chocolate cake for dessert.

“The philosophy here is everything is made by our hearts in our own way… sometimes it’s challenging, but it’s unique,” Filippo Di Paola, Executive Chef

Mercuri is hoping to introduce customers to what her restaurant has to offer in an unforgettable and romantic experience.

Reservations aren’t just booked on Valentine’s Day but the owner says they’re full for the next few weekends. The restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday. Mercuri also owns Rise N Shine Diner, LODED, and Lobster Babe.