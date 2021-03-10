New Ithaca crisis outreach center aims to help homeless

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After serving nearly 39 years in prison, Richard Rivera is using his second chance at life to help others.

Rivera is one of the founders of the new Ithaca Crisis Outreach Center, a place where at risk, vulnerable community members can go for social services and basic needs in a personal setting.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, state agencies and nonprofits have sort of reconfigured themselves to work in a collaborative way to deliver services to vulnerable populations,” Rivera said.

The center was made possible through a partnership with three organizations: Opportunities, Alternatives and Resources of Tompkins County, Second Wind Cottages, and The Reach Project.

“And this will be a collaborative space where we could provide an intense and personalized benefit navigation services to anybody who wants to get housed or is seeking Medicaid or other benefits,” Rivera said. “It’s been successful. I mean, it’s been an amazing experience. A different way of doing social service delivery.

Rivera continued, “I’m operating with the premise that the system is broken and the individual is just unconventional. And the belief that there is no such thing as throwaway human beings. Every single one of us is worthy of being treated with dignity and respect, and with patience, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

Meeting the needs of those looking for their second chance.

The outreach center in downtown Ithaca is also serving as a COVID vaccination site. So far, about 35 people part of the homeless population has received their dose.