CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least 350 new jobs will be coming to the City of Cortland next year as iSpice, a leading company in processing, supplying and importing spices, will be moving into the former Voyant manufacturing facility.

Local businessman Bill Clearly began working with iSpice to get them to move operations to Cortland after he acquired the former Voyant facility, which was closed last year.

The new jobs will be created over the next five years, matching the full-time jobs lost when Voyant left Cortland, according to the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency.

iSpice is based in Quebec, and operates facilities in Alabama, Mississippi and New Jersey.