New law could make obtaining a driver’s license easier for illegal immigrants

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a new list of guidelines for illegal immigrants to get a driver’s license under New York’s new “Green Light” Law.

The law, which is set to go into effect on December 14, has faced significant criticism including several lawsuits from county clerks.

Illegal immigrants will have to show proof of name, date of birth, and New York residency, but they can use foreign documents.

According to the DMV’s website, starting on December 14, the DMV will accept the following documents to apply for a driver’s license or learner’s permit.

a valid, unexpired foreign passport issued by your country of citizenship

a valid, unexpired consular identification document issued by a consulate

a valid foreign driver license that includes your photo, and which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months

Permanent Resident Card, which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months

Employment Authorization Card, which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months

Border Crossing Card

U.S. Municipal ID Card (e.g. NYC ID) with photo

foreign marriage or divorce record or court issued name change decree

foreign birth certificate

While obligated to process these requests, the majority of county clerks in Central New York say there is no way to validate these documents locally.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9



