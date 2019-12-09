New law could make obtaining a driver’s license easier for illegal immigrants

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a new list of guidelines for illegal immigrants to get a driver’s license under New York’s new “Green Light” Law.
The law, which is set to go into effect on December 14, has faced significant criticism including several lawsuits from county clerks.
Illegal immigrants will have to show proof of name, date of birth, and New York residency, but they can use foreign documents.
According to the DMV’s website, starting on December 14, the DMV will accept the following documents to apply for a driver’s license or learner’s permit.
- a valid, unexpired foreign passport issued by your country of citizenship
- a valid, unexpired consular identification document issued by a consulate
- a valid foreign driver license that includes your photo, and which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months
- Permanent Resident Card, which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months
- Employment Authorization Card, which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months
- Border Crossing Card
- U.S. Municipal ID Card (e.g. NYC ID) with photo
- foreign marriage or divorce record or court issued name change decree
- foreign birth certificate
While obligated to process these requests, the majority of county clerks in Central New York say there is no way to validate these documents locally.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App