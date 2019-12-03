New law may give tax credit to those who adopt pets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new law being considered in New York, could give tax credits to people who rescue pets.
If passed, pet owners could get up to $125 per pet they adopt from any animal shelter. The credit is only for domestic animals like dogs and cats.
It’s designed to cover the cost of adoption fees and encourage people to adopt animals in need of a home instead of buying them from breeders.
