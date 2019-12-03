New law may give tax credit to those who adopt pets

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new law being considered in New York, could give tax credits to people who rescue pets.

If passed, pet owners could get up to $125 per pet they adopt from any animal shelter. The credit is only for domestic animals like dogs and cats.

It’s designed to cover the cost of adoption fees and encourage people to adopt animals in need of a home instead of buying them from breeders.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected