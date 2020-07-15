New Law Prohibits Discounts on the Sale of Tobacco Products in NY State

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A new tobacco law is trying to snuff out smokers one pack at a time in New York State. As of July 1st, discounts on the sale of tobacco products are prohibited across the state. The new law, which includes Central New York, is a way to help lower smoking rates in New York.

The legislation is part of a number of tobacco control measures that were passed with the 2021 fiscal budget, including stopping the shipping and delivery of e-cigarettes and vape products and ending the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies too.

To learn more about how to quit smoking or vaping, call the New York State smokers Quitline at (866)NY- QUITS. You can also visit NYSmokeFree.com for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected