New Law Prohibits Discounts on the Sale of Tobacco Products in NY State

A new tobacco law is trying to snuff out smokers one pack at a time in New York State. As of July 1st, discounts on the sale of tobacco products are prohibited across the state. The new law, which includes Central New York, is a way to help lower smoking rates in New York.

The legislation is part of a number of tobacco control measures that were passed with the 2021 fiscal budget, including stopping the shipping and delivery of e-cigarettes and vape products and ending the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies too.

To learn more about how to quit smoking or vaping, call the New York State smokers Quitline at (866)NY- QUITS. You can also visit NYSmokeFree.com for more information.