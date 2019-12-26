New laws coming to New York State in 2020

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — With a new year comes new laws, and a few of the laws set to go in place will affect a lot of people in 2020.

In October of next year, passengers traveling by air will need an enhanced or REAL ID in order to board a plane, even if the flight is staying within the country. A passport can be used as a substitute, but a regular driver’s license will no longer be accepted at airports.

2020 also brings changes to water travel, as New York will have tighter boating regulations. Starting next year, anyone born in 1993 or later will have to take a safety course before getting behind the wheel of a jetski or motorboat.

Changes will also be coming to your grocery store in 2020. Scheduled to go in effect on March 1, single-use plastic carryout bags will be banned. Depending on the county or city you live in, you may also be charged a fee for paper bags.

Finally starting Jan. 1, New Yorkers looking to build families will have greater access to in vitro fertilization and fertility preservation services, thanks to a law that expands insurance coverage for those services.

