New Library Media Center open to students and staff at Fayetteville-Manlius High School

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After years of planning, the library media center at Fayetteville-Manlius High School is open to students. It’s a state of the art facility split into an academic space and a social space.

The idea came about years ago, now coming alive with help from students, the administration, and teachers. Many felt the old facility was out of date and this upgrade now includes conference rooms, a maker space, and even a career center. A place the superintendent says the kids loved as soon as it opened up this October.

“I think they really embraced the facility in part too, there’s a little social area, café area where they can bring their lunches or snacks in and study. The Library Media Center is wireless and there are a lot of plug-in areas where they can recharge their cell phones. So they just see it as a space that fits their needs,” said Dr. Craig Tice, Superintendent of the Fayetteville-Manlius District.

“This has really been designed for the long term, so I think that a lot of thought was put into making sure that it will continue to be adaptable for the ways that kids continue to change in the way they learn and the way that they teach. We’re much more project-based learning now, it’s much more collaborative,” said Mary Patroulis, Library Media Specialist for the high school.

The entire project is part of a referendum passed in 2017, where the community decided to invest $45 million in rebuilding the infrastructure within the school district.

