New limo safety regulations introduced to lawmakers

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has formally introduced tougher limousine safety legislation to the state legislature.

The series of bills comes after 20 people died in a limo crash in Schoharie County in October of 20-18. It’s a 10-point package that includes seatbelt requirements, removing defective limos from service, GPS requirements, and new commercial drivers license requirements for limo drivers.

The safety package was a three-way agreement among the Governor and the leaders of the Senate and the Assembly.

