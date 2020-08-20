New local bar offers patrons gaming opportunities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new bar in downtown Syracuse is offering more than just your usual fare of drinks and food.

Three Lives on South Clinton Street will give people the chance to show off their gaming skills. From Mortal Kombat to the Simpsons to Super Mario Brothers, the bar has something people won’t find anywhere else in town.

“We have a total of 15 and we’ll be rotating them throughout the year, as of right now when you come in we have 10 setup, nine or 10 setup, so throughout the year we’ll be rotating new games in,” said Nicole and Jon Page.

If you would like to check out the bar, face masks will be required.