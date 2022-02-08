New local travel show partners with a Syracuse brewery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Throne and Aldea Gerard, two Syracuse women entrepreneurs and artists, are co-creating a new travel show and have partnered with Kevin Williams, the owner of Willow Rock Brewing Company.

The new travel show, “Off the Wall & Up Close,” is “an arts and culture travel reality show that is being created to give much-needed exposure to local artist talent, creative small businesses, and hidden treasures in less-traveled but up-and-coming destinations,” according to their YouTube channel. They’ve currently raised over $16,000 in funding to help produce the series and get it in front of network agents, and they’ve already filmed the pilot episode in late August. Their fundraising goal is $20,000.

To help raise funds, the show is partnering with Willow Rock Brewing Company to create a limited-edition special run beer. $1 from each pint and 4-pack of cans sold will go to the distribution efforts of the show.

To celebrate the release of the show, a free pizza party is being held at Willow Rock Brewing Company on Saturday, February 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The fundraiser will continue until the limited-edition brew runs out.

Laura Thorne and Aldea Gerard say they created “Off the Wall & Up Close” to help solve various problems plaguing Syracuse, such as poverty, a lack of value placed on our creative and innovative culture, and the unsustainable cycle of artists selling to other artists. According to the release, the show’s main goal is to reach a national audience and attract visitors and future residents to the area.

You can find more information about the show and the creators here, and more information about Saturday’s event on eventbrite.com.