New low-income senior housing coming to Syracuse’s Southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nascentia Health is teaming up with a Rochester-based company to bring low-income senior apartments to the Southside of Syracuse this summer.

The Gardens at St. Anthony, a 54- unit building located on West Colvin Street, is undergoing its final stages of construction.

Nascentia and the Rochester firm are each managing half of the units and actively looking for people who meet the criteria to live there.

Nascentia said it’s also working with several local human resource agencies to find tenants, including potentially relocating people from the Skyline Apartments on James Street.