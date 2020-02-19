New Manlius restaurant, Circa Ce Soir, aims for locally sourced menu and low waste concept

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Circa Ce Soir has just opened in Manlius with goals of great local food and low waste.

Owners Alicyn Hart and Marco LoCicero are serving scratch made food cooked using locally sourced ingredients and serving it in reusable containers brought in by customers.

“To me it’s a life and a lifestyle centered around food,” Hart tells NewsChannel 9.

LoCicero adds, “It gives you a lot to think about everyday but it keeps it interesting and keeps it exciting.”

The restaurant opened in a small shopping plaza near the new Manlius Fire Station on Route 92 back in January.

The menu changes almost everyday depending on what their local partner farms, producers and growers have to offer.

Hart explains, “I start with them and say what do you have and when they tell me what they have and what abundance they have it in, then they bring it in then I go from there.”

This time of year it’s a lot of potatoes, onions, beets, carrots, cabbage, dry beans. The menu always has locally sourced eggs all day, a couple soups and sandwiches.

“The soups obviously change everyday, because my goal is, again, another big part of no waste is only making as much as you hope you will sell out of,” Hart says.

In an effort to reduce waste, Circa Ce Soir asks customers to bring their own containers from home for takeout orders.

LoCicero tells NewsChannel 9, “I’ve had people come in with Pyrex or Tupperware and I assume they’ve been coming here since we opened in January and they’re like, oh, it’s my first time, I saw you on Facebook, I want to get some food, I didn’t know what to bring, they’ve got a reusable bag full of reusable containers.”

Circa does offer the use of their own reusable containers to all who are not able to do so in exchange for a small, refundable deposit of $10 when you return the container.

“Sandwiches we just wrap in butcher paper,” Hart says adding she’ll buy nothing designed for a single use.

Hart ran Circa Ce Soir in Cazenovia, a 50-seat farm to table style restaurant, for nearly a decade before closing that location a few years back.

The Manlius location is only permitted for about 20 people for dine-in, the majority of their business she plans on being take-out.

Circa Ce Soir is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

