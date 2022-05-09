SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is launching a new tool to help taxpayers track road reconstruction in the months ahead.
The city website now includes an interactive map which highlights streets scheduled for repaving this summer. Streets in blue are planned projects. Green are complete. Yellow are active.
NewsChannel 9 visited one of the streets colored in yellow on Monday: South Geddes Street through the city’s Strathmore neighborhood.
The mile from Rowland Street to Glenwood Avenue is just one of 24 miles worth of paving projects for the 2022 season. Monday afternoon, a city contractor was paving one lane. The other lane is set for Tuesday.
Mayor Walsh describes the planned work as aggressive, likening it to the amount of paving done last summer in Downtown Syracuse.
List of Syracuse Paving Projects for 2022
|Street
|From
|To
|Alexander Avenue
|M.L.K. Boulevard
|Cortland Avenue
|Allen Street
|E.Genesee Street
|East Fayette Street
|Arlington Avenue
|Glenwood Avenue
|Onondaga Park
|Avery Avenue
|Grand Avenue
|W.Genesee Street
|Cannon Street
|West Colvin Street
|W.Ostander Avenue
|Clairmonte Avenue
|Bellevue Avenue
|Crossett Street
|Coolidge Avenue
|Tallman Street
|Cheney Street
|East Borden Avenue
|S.Salina Street
|Garfield Avenue
|East Brighton Avenue
|Onondaga Creek Blvd
|State Street
|East Colvin Street
|Comstock Avenue
|Buckingham Avenue
|East Fayette Street
|Beech Street
|Almond Street
|East Water Street
|Almond Street
|State Street
|Elmhurst Avenue
|Hatch Street
|South Avenue
|Farmer Street
|Sedgwick Drive
|Dewitt Street
|Hawley Avenue
|Lodi Street
|Catherine Street
|Herald Place
|Clinton Street
|Wallace Street
|Hillview Avenue
|South Avenue
|Summitt Avenue
|Hood Avenue
|Butternut Street
|Court Street
|James Street
|Warren Street
|McBride Street
|Landon Avenue
|W.Kennedy Street
|Beard Ave
|Lodi Street
|Butternut Street
|North Salina Street
|Lynwood Avenue
|James Street
|Tyson Place
|Maryland Avenue
|Clarendon Street
|Westminster Avenue
|Milton Avenue
|Tompkins Street
|West Genesee Street
|Moore Avenue
|East Colvin Street
|Smith Lane
|Nelson Street
|West Fayette Street
|Marcellus Street
|North Crouse Avenue
|Burnet Avenue
|Lodi Street
|North Franklin Street
|Willow Street
|W Fayette Street
|North Lowell Avenue
|Tompkins Street
|W Genesee Street
|Parkway Drive
|South Avenue
|Onondaga Park
|Peat Street
|Erie Boulevard East
|Burnet Avenue
|Robineau Road
|Crossett Street
|Strathmore Drive
|Robinson Street
|Sedgwick Street
|Sunnycrest Lot
|Rose Avenue
|South McBride Street
|Oakwood Ave
|Slocum Avenue
|Onondaga Avenue
|Shonnard Street
|South Avery Avenue
|Grand Avenue
|West Genesee Street
|South Carbon Street
|Grumbach Avenue
|Butternut Street
|South Clinton Street
|W Jefferson Street
|Taylor Street
|South Franklin Street
|Willow Street
|West Fayette Street
|South Geddes Street
|Rowland Street
|Glenwood Ave
|South Midler Avenue
|Burnet Avenue
|James Street
|Spencer Street
|Genant Drive
|Van Rensselear Street
|Standish Drive
|Bradford Pkwy
|Euclid Avenue
|Valley Drive
|South Avenue
|W Newell Street
|Walnut Avenue
|Erie Boulevard East
|Waverly Avenue
|Walnut Place
|Harrison Street
|Waverly Avenue
|Waverly Avenue
|Comstock Avenue
|Ostrom Avenue
|West Bear Street
|Genant Drive
|Spencer Street
|West Brighton Avenue
|Onondaga Creek Blvd
|State Street
|West Jefferson Street
|Clinton Street
|Around Circle
|Westminster Avenue
|Kensington Road
|Dead End
|Westmoreland Avenue
|Erie Boulevard East
|East Genesee Street
|Whittier Avenue
|Avery Avenue
|Wilbur Avenue
|Wilkinson Street
|Van Rensselaer Street
|North Geddes Street
|Woodland Avenue
|State Street
|Garfield Avenue
|Wyoming Street
|West Fayette Street
|Gifford Street