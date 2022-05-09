SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is launching a new tool to help taxpayers track road reconstruction in the months ahead.

The city website now includes an interactive map which highlights streets scheduled for repaving this summer. Streets in blue are planned projects. Green are complete. Yellow are active.

NewsChannel 9 visited one of the streets colored in yellow on Monday: South Geddes Street through the city’s Strathmore neighborhood.

The mile from Rowland Street to Glenwood Avenue is just one of 24 miles worth of paving projects for the 2022 season. Monday afternoon, a city contractor was paving one lane. The other lane is set for Tuesday.

Mayor Walsh describes the planned work as aggressive, likening it to the amount of paving done last summer in Downtown Syracuse.

List of Syracuse Paving Projects for 2022