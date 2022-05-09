SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is launching a new tool to help taxpayers track road reconstruction in the months ahead.

The city website now includes an interactive map which highlights streets scheduled for repaving this summer. Streets in blue are planned projects. Green are complete. Yellow are active.

NewsChannel 9 visited one of the streets colored in yellow on Monday: South Geddes Street through the city’s Strathmore neighborhood.

The mile from Rowland Street to Glenwood Avenue is just one of 24 miles worth of paving projects for the 2022 season. Monday afternoon, a city contractor was paving one lane. The other lane is set for Tuesday.

Mayor Walsh describes the planned work as aggressive, likening it to the amount of paving done last summer in Downtown Syracuse.

List of Syracuse Paving Projects for 2022

StreetFromTo
Alexander AvenueM.L.K. BoulevardCortland Avenue
Allen StreetE.Genesee StreetEast Fayette Street
Arlington AvenueGlenwood AvenueOnondaga Park
Avery AvenueGrand AvenueW.Genesee Street
Cannon StreetWest Colvin StreetW.Ostander Avenue
Clairmonte AvenueBellevue AvenueCrossett Street
Coolidge AvenueTallman StreetCheney Street
East Borden AvenueS.Salina StreetGarfield Avenue
East Brighton AvenueOnondaga Creek BlvdState Street
East Colvin StreetComstock AvenueBuckingham Avenue
East Fayette StreetBeech StreetAlmond Street
East Water StreetAlmond StreetState Street
Elmhurst AvenueHatch StreetSouth Avenue
Farmer StreetSedgwick DriveDewitt Street
Hawley AvenueLodi StreetCatherine Street
Herald PlaceClinton StreetWallace Street
Hillview AvenueSouth AvenueSummitt Avenue
Hood AvenueButternut StreetCourt Street
James StreetWarren StreetMcBride Street
Landon AvenueW.Kennedy StreetBeard Ave
Lodi StreetButternut StreetNorth Salina Street
Lynwood AvenueJames StreetTyson Place
Maryland AvenueClarendon StreetWestminster Avenue
Milton AvenueTompkins StreetWest Genesee Street
Moore AvenueEast Colvin StreetSmith Lane
Nelson StreetWest Fayette StreetMarcellus Street
North Crouse AvenueBurnet AvenueLodi Street
North Franklin StreetWillow StreetW Fayette Street
North Lowell AvenueTompkins StreetW Genesee Street
Parkway DriveSouth AvenueOnondaga Park
Peat StreetErie Boulevard EastBurnet Avenue
Robineau RoadCrossett StreetStrathmore Drive
Robinson StreetSedgwick StreetSunnycrest Lot
Rose AvenueSouth McBride StreetOakwood Ave
Slocum AvenueOnondaga AvenueShonnard Street
South Avery AvenueGrand AvenueWest Genesee Street
South Carbon StreetGrumbach AvenueButternut Street
 South Clinton StreetW Jefferson StreetTaylor Street
South Franklin StreetWillow StreetWest Fayette Street
South Geddes StreetRowland StreetGlenwood Ave
South Midler AvenueBurnet AvenueJames Street
Spencer StreetGenant DriveVan Rensselear Street
Standish DriveBradford PkwyEuclid Avenue
Valley DriveSouth AvenueW Newell Street
Walnut AvenueErie Boulevard EastWaverly Avenue
Walnut PlaceHarrison StreetWaverly Avenue
Waverly AvenueComstock AvenueOstrom Avenue
West Bear StreetGenant DriveSpencer Street
West Brighton AvenueOnondaga Creek BlvdState Street
West Jefferson StreetClinton StreetAround Circle
Westminster AvenueKensington RoadDead End
Westmoreland AvenueErie Boulevard EastEast Genesee Street
Whittier AvenueAvery AvenueWilbur Avenue
Wilkinson StreetVan Rensselaer StreetNorth Geddes Street
Woodland AvenueState StreetGarfield Avenue
Wyoming StreetWest Fayette StreetGifford Street
Source: City of Syracuse