New mental health and wellness center opens in Oswego County

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has led to job loss, death, stress, and a lot of people struggling with mental health. A new facility will help those in Oswego County and beyond.

Thanks to a $13 million transformational grant from the New York State Department of Health and support from community members and local organizations, the Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness officially opened its doors to patients on Wednesday.

The staff says it’s bringing something to patients they didn’t have before. The new facility offers both inpatient and outpatient services and now, something new.

We now will be also offering primary care services, which is a new service we’re very excited about. It’s also gonna allow us to bring patients in faster. It allows our capacity providers to grow so we don’t have to have patients on a long waitlist. A lot of our patients do not have access to primary care services and now they will also have the option to be able to receive them through our new building. Kathy Healy, Director of Mental Health and Wellness Services

Since the new facility is more spacious than the last, they can expand their services, which couldn’t come at a better time.





Courtesy: Lakeview Center For Mental Health and Wellness

“It’s very important to access mental health services at any time but especially during a pandemic when people are cut off from their support system,” said Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator, Stephanie Stone.

“They’ve experienced the loss of a loved one, perhaps they just need a coping skill to handle depression during the winter months,” said Healy.

Stone said the staff inside the center understand what their patients are going through because they’re living through it too.

“Most of them reside in the community so they understand the barriers, the poverty, the lack of transportation, all of the things they’re facing today,” said Stone.

So whatever you’re fighting, and whenever you’re ready, they’ll be waiting.

They’re planning to expand on group therapy services after the pandemic. In the meantime, they are doing telehealth services for those who can’t travel or who are more comfortable getting treatment from home. They plan to continue that service option post-pandemic.

The center is located at 29 E. Cayuga Street in Oswego.

For more information you can visit their website or call 315-326-4100.