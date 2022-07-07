SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For years the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center has been the place to help children who have been abused sexually and physically. They are now making their services more accessible with a Mobile Support Unit.

“Sometimes the agencies need to be more active and more mobile and be more present in the neighborhoods that need them. Because sometimes it’s a lot to ask that these individuals and families come to us.” Jarrett Woodfork, Chief of the Special Victims Bureau in the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office

This mobile unit was developed in partnership with the Street Addiction Institute, Inc. They will also provide support to children who have been traumatized by gun violence.

“A lot of these kids and families are so used to the gunfire and the sounds and the violence itself,” said Colleen Merced, the Executive Director of the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center. “It doesn’t occur that it might affect their child, not just the day it happened, but several days after. Sometimes for years.”

It has different rooms which can be used for interviews as well as counseling from therapists.

“A lot of times when there’s a school shooting, and something happens at a school, a mobile unit goes there. And gives trauma informed care to those youth. But a lot of times when there’s a shooting in the community that children have witnessed there’s no mobile unit for them.” Colleen Merced, the Executive Director of the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center

Everything about the unit has been done with intention. Purple is the center’s color and orange is part of the national movement to address gun violence. On the unit there are messages including “Peace in the Streets.”

They hope this unit not only helps them respond to violence but prevents it as well.

The mobile support unit will also be used for outreach at events. It cost $250,000, which came from funding from the New York State Office of Child and Family Services. Merced said OCFS gave mobile units to 11 other counties in New York State to benefit children.