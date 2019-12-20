New name: Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County War Memorial has a new name. It is now the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial.

On Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Upstate Medical University and the Syracuse Crunch announced a new naming rights deal for the War Memorial. The sponsorship will also include health programming and the continuation of Upstate’s sponsorship with the Crunch.

The 11-year deal is part of an existing 15-year sponsorship with Upstate and the Crunch. It will provide Upstate with opportunities to sponsor hockey games and related events to raise awareness of health issues, like “Shine A Light on Lung Cancer” and “Pink in the Rink” for breast cancer. Upstate also is being named the official hospital of the Syracuse Crunch. The first-year cost for the sponsorship package is $166,464. Over 11 years, the total cost of the arena naming rights is $2,778,236 and the cost for the continued Crunch sponsorship portion is $2,022,594.

County Executive McMahon said, “We are thrilled that Upstate Medical University has expanded their partnership with Onondaga County and the Syracuse Crunch to now have the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Onondaga County War Memorial.” McMahon continued, “As I have said repeatedly, the primary tenant of this building will always be our Veterans and I am also pleased that they have been consulted in this process and will also receive many benefits from this expanded partnership.”

“Today’s exciting announcement comes as the result of a fully collaborative effort involving Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University, our local veteran organization and the Syracuse Crunch Hockey Club,” said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. “This is a great day for our community, our fans and everyone who will enjoy any of the hundreds of future events at the Upstate Medical University Arena.”

“We are delighted with the naming rights agreement as it increases awareness of Upstate’s clinical, education and research mission, as well creates new health programming and outreach in the heart of downtown. As we have significant relationships with the veteran community, we are further honored that the opportunity for the named arena is at the Onondaga County War Memorial,” said Robert Corona, DO, MBA, chief executive officer of Upstate University Hospital. “We are also very pleased to continue our long-standing sponsorship with the Crunch. This partnership unites the region’s only academic medical center and largest employer with the region’s only professional hockey team.”

