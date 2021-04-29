New nonstop service from SYR to Dallas/Fort Worth Texas added to Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Daily nonstop flights from Syracuse to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will be boarding at Hancock International Airport (SYR) beginning this summer.

“We are obviously incredibly excited that American Airlines has chosen SYR for new nonstop

service to DFW,” said SYR Executive Director Jason Terreri. “This new route will not only benefit

our business community members – who have repeatedly told us that this is a priority for them – but

will also open up a tremendous amount of leisure destinations thanks to connections to locations not

only across the US, but also around the world.”

The American Airlines service will begin August 17.

Initial estimates say the economic impact of this new service to the Central New York Region is $16 million per year.

Flights to top travel markets west of the Mississippi River will now be more easily accessible for SYR travelers, places like LA Basin, Houston and Austin Texas, Mexico City, Cancun, and Portland.

The addition of the nonstop service to DFW means SYR will now serve 25 nonstop destinations.



“With more people taking to the skies this summer, American Airlines is proud to help customers

reconnect with friends and loved ones by providing more choice and flexibility than ever before,”

said Jim Moses, American’s Vice President of Northeast Hubs & Gateways and DFW Hub

Operations. “New service from Syracuse to Dallas-Fort Worth complements existing connectivity

to key markets across our network and provides customers easy access to more than 200

destinations across the globe.”

“We’ve heard calls from businesses across Central New York for nonstop flights between Syracuse

and Dallas, for years,” said Robert Simpson, president and CEO of CenterState CEO, the region’s

business and economic development organization. “Dallas is one of Central New York’s top ten

unserved business markets. As we emerge from the impacts of the pandemic, we expect traffic to

rebound quickly this summer. This convenient flight to and from the DFW metroplex comes at the

perfect time, as we see economic growth accelerating. Access to American’s DFW global hub will

improve our business connections with Texas and enhance our region’s international

competitiveness.”

The new service will be offered daily. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, May 1 at AA.com.