NEW: Nor’easter to pound parts of New England this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While arctic air settles back into Central New York to start this weekend, a Nor’easter will be tracking just off the East Coast. We still expect to be just spectators to this storm, but if you have travel plans into New England or just have friends and family there, here are some things you’ll want to know.

The storm is off the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday morning then rapidly strengthens through the day, heading just off Cape Cod Sunday evening.

BIG SNOW TOTALS FOR SOME:

It looks like the heaviest snow from this storm falls Saturday from eastern Long Island up into eastern New England, with snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches at times. The areas likely to experience the heaviest snow include places like Providence, Boston, Cape Cod, and even up into coastal Maine. In these areas, a swath of one to two foot storm totals are likely with some localized totals greater than two feet!

The snow quickly tapers off Saturday night.

WIND CAUSES ADDITIONAL PROBLEMS:

Strong winds in any snowstorm cause problems with significant blowing and drifting snow reducing visibilities to near zero. Parts of New England will likely end up in a Blizzard Warning during part of the storm due to the wind and snow. Travel at times along and southeast of the I-95 corridor may end up near impossible on Saturday and the dig out could last well into Sunday where the heaviest snow falls.

In addition, winds along the Massachusetts coastline down over the Cape and Islands (Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket) could approach hurricane force (74 mph). Not only does that cause very low visibility but also downed trees and power lines, making clean up that much more difficult and dangerous. This also will lead to power outages.

COASTAL FLOODING:

With such strong winds out of the north-northeast, coastal flooding and erosion is a good bet near Boston and around Cape Cod.

OTHER IMPACTS:

Although not as hard hit as eastern New England, there will be an impactful snowfall from New York City down though New Jersey. Snowfall of 4-8 inches is possible in these areas with closer to a foot along the Jersey shore.

If you are travelling to areas closer to Syracuse, like the Berkshires, the southern Green Mountains, and the Catskills, the snow totals from the storm are 6 inches or less with a minimal impact on travel.

This is an evolving situation, and we will have more updates through the weekend.