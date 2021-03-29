New Oneida Co. dashboard tracks key information on drug overdoses and trends

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new dashboard has launched showcasing public-facing data that tracks key information about drug overdoses and trends in Oneida County.

“This dashboard will help the public remain aware of overdoses and drug trends occurring throughout our community, and demonstrate to people that the opioid crisis and other emerging drug threats are far from over,” said Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr. “I believe that when you’re dealing with any public health issue—whether it’s the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, or any number of other issues—innovation, expediency, and transparency are key to saving lives, and that’s what we’re hoping to achieve here. We are thankful for our collaborative partnership with the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, local law enforcement agencies and other community partners supporting the implementation of this milestone in data and information sharing.”

The dashboard will get weekly updates with information on overdose counts, fatalities, demographics and geographical data, naloxone administration data, interactive maps, and other relevant data points.

This project supports the primary objectives of the Bureau of Justice Assistance and Centers for Disease Control grant that was awarded to Oneida County in 2019 to enhance the county’s Overdose Response Team’s ability to collect, share, and analyze data.

The dashboard can be viewed by clicking here.