New orange lights seen inside Carrier Dome, part of new renovations for 2021 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The home opener for Syracuse Football is less than a month away.

Monday night, new orange lights for inside the Carrier Dome were spotted by a NewsChannel 9 camera.

According to Pete Sala, Vice-President and Chief Campus Facilities Officer with Syracuse University, the LED lights are a part of a renovations upgrade to help with the gameday experience.

The first home game of the 2021 season for Syracuse will be against Rutgers on September 11. It will be the first home game with fans inside the Carrier Dome since November 30, 2019 when the Orange played Wake Forest.