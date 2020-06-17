New Oswego Police policy mandates monthly foot and bike patrols

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow introduced a new policy for the Oswego Police Department on Wednesday, mandating 80 hours of foot and bike patrols per month.

From June through November, the Oswego Police Department will be required to conduct a minimum of 80 hours of patrols by foot or bicycle each month.

The mandate is in an effort to bring more police officers into city neighborhoods and parks to further engage in and to enhance community policing efforts.

Officers will track their interactions with city residents, providing an opportunity for the department to partner with neighborhoods and understand the issues most important to them and to act on their priorities.

The new policy is part of a broader effort to implement new ideas and policies in response to recent nationwide calls for change in law enforcement.

“Now more than ever, local law enforcement needs to be closer to the citizens they serve and protect. Placing officers in our neighborhoods on foot and bike patrols, provides an opportunity for more positive interactions between our police and city residents, increased communication and the development of relationships that will help to assure individuals that local law enforcement is an asset to our community,” said Mayor Barlow. “By mandating a minimum number of hours our officers will be present on foot and bike patrols in neighborhoods, we can provide our residents with a firsthand look at how well-informed, trained and helpful our police officers can be, and provide our officers with the ability to understand and act on the issues affecting our neighborhoods,” Barlow said.

Philip Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department said, “Bike and foot patrols allow officers to be more approachable for city residents and also allows us to patrol areas such as Linear Park and other City parks that are otherwise inaccessible by car. Mayor Barlow’s mandate builds on our new Neighborhood Engagement Team idea of Community Policing and will enhance partnerships with our community. The Oswego Police Department needs to be accessible to the public, building relationships and improving communication while protecting our community and an increase in foot and bike patrols will helps us do that.”