New outdoor winter dining guidelines released by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released an update “Winter Dining Guide” designed for restaurants and bars in the City of Syracuse to safely and comfortably serve customers outdoors during winter months.

The City is extending the season for outdoor café seating and allowing the placement of outdoor vestibules and enclosures through the winter.

The City released an updated Winter Dining Guidelines and Updates handbook for business owners. It was developed in a partnership between the City’s Central Permit Office, Department of Public Works (DPW), and Department of Neighborhood and Business Development (NBD) in consultation with local businesses.

According to the new guidelines, restaurants and bars with approved outdoor sidewalk café permits can continue to offer outdoor café seating on sidewalks and the public right-of-way until further notice. Businesses are responsible for clearing all snow from their sidewalks around café seating and ensuring that pedestrians have a minimum six foot path clear of snow and ice at all times that café seating materials are set on the sidewalk.