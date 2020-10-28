New overlook, nature area open along Owasco Lake

TOWN OF NILES, CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes Land Trust reported Wednesday the Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve is now open the the public. Located in the Town of Niles the 74-acre site includes forested bluffs overlooking Owasco Lake as well as wetlands, meadows, and a rugged gorge.

There is a one-mile trail from Sam Adams Lane through the forest that leads to a scenic overlook offering a spectacular view of the lake.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust says this is the third publicly accessible conservation area or park on Owasco Lake, and the sixth preservation project in the Owasco Lake watershed. The property was purchased in 2018 from Dr. Joseph Karpinski, a well-known oral surgeon from Auburn who passed away earlier this year. The preserve has 1,100 feet of undeveloped waterfront.

The trail is open for things like hiking and snowshoeing. From October 1- December 22, bowhunters will be on the preserve in locations that are at least 150 feet from the marked hiking trail.

For more information, here’s a link to the organizations website.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9