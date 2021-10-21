New partnership can help Brady Market customers pay for fresh produce

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brady Market has the grocery essentials, but serves prepared food too. They’re experiencing the same challenges as their customers – higher prices.

“For a case of wings in particular, a couple months ago, well a year ago, you could get a case of wings for like $65, $80,” said Brady Market Sous Chef Keonna Yearwood. “Now it’s close to a $105 to $150 depending on where we’re looking at.”

Those higher prices are impacting items in other aisles in the store including produce.

It’s more than a market, providing classes and programs to the community. So they are mindful of the prices passed on to customers.

“They’re price shopping a little bit more, looking for deals to make ends meet,” said Kevin Frank, Brady Faith Center Director. “And they’re doing the best they can to buy what they need. Sometimes, they have to put something back if they can’t afford it and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen here.”

One way they are doing that is through a new partnership with Double Up Food Bucks New York, a nutrition incentive program.

“It allows people who use SNAP benefits to earn free money to spend on fruits and vegetables,” Double Up Food Bucks New York Program Manager Frances McGuire said, “So anytime somebody comes to a participating location, for every dollar they spend with their snap card, they will earn a dollar that can be spent on fruits and vegetables.”

Brady Market is one of the first to offer the program in the area.

“Everyone deserves to eat well and healthy everyday,” said Frank.