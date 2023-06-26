ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in March, the DEC looked into a possible bird flu outbreak at an Ithaca game farm.

The DEC said that it suspected an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) at Reynolds Game Farm near Ithaca. According to the announcement, the department received reports of “suspicious deaths” of pheasants on March 20, and early tests pointed to an outbreak of the H5N1 virus.

On June 21, the DEC announced once more that the fall 2023 pheasant season will proceed as planned.

According to the DEC, both young (8-12 weeks) and adult birds will be received at Reynolds Game Farm over the coming weeks and raised until they are ready for stocking at locations around the state. DEC will continue to follow existing HPAI protocols to protect the flock and remains committed to producing and releasing pheasants in 2023 and beyond.

“Pheasant hunting serves as an introduction to hunting for many New York hunters,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC was devastated by the loss of the State’s breeder flock this spring and is grateful to be able to offer the pheasant program this fall and beyond.”

Pheasant propagating is a good way to help raise and distribute these birds for hunting and viewing opportunities in New York State. From this, organizations will host sponsored pheasant hunts for people with disabilities, youth, women, and novice hunters.

for an interactive map of pheasant stocking locations.