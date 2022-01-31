New plant species discovered at Onondaga Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Hough, a SUNY Cortland botanist, recently discovered a new species of orchid in the wetlands around Onondaga Lake during field work with Matthew Young, a songbird researcher at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and president of the Native Orchid Conservation Network.

The plant is a member of the genus Spiranthes, which is informally called “Ladies’-tresses” because of their spiraling, curly white flowers, which can resemble neatly braided hair. Spiranthes comes from the ancient Greek words “spiera”, meaning coil or spiral, and “anthos”, meaning flower.

Photo courtesy of SUNY Cortland

Hough and Young named the new species Spiranthes sheviakii. They chose sheviakii because a previous scientist, Charles Sheviak, had identified the plant but did not conclusively identify it as a new species.

“We went over the whole state collecting things, and this is one of the last places that we checked,” said Hough. “And we saw this orchid and decided, ‘This didn’t look like anything else.’”

Hough and Young carefully picked several stalks and their ring of leaves to undergo lab testing and DNA analysis. Hough said that after genetic testing, it was proven to be something new. With the help from a crowdsourcing science site, the duo found pictures of the same-looking plant across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the Great Lakes.

It was the first new native orchid species Hough has ever identified.

“We actually have quite a diversity of orchids around here,” Hough said. “Onondaga County orchid diversity is one of the things it was known for. We’ve lost two or three of them, so that’s one of the exciting things about finding these, because now there’s a new one.”

You can read more about Spiranthes sheviakii and the other plants Michael Hough as identified on his personal website.