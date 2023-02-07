OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A $200,000 brand new playground will be built along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park, announced Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow.

The playground will be built to “give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities,” said the Mayor’s Office.

(Images courtesy of The City of Oswego.)

The playground is being purchased from KOMPAN, INC, a well-known playground builder and installer, in partnership with the Oswego Department of Public Works and the Oswego Morning Rotary Club, according to the Mayor’s Office.

There will be a featured train theme and outdoor musical instruments to allow for interactive play with kids.

Initially pitched by the Oswego Morning Rotary Club to Mayor Barlow, they want the playground to be low in height and “friendly and safe” for kids of all ages. This includes the playground being fenced in and easily acceptable.

“An assessment of our local parks and playgrounds identified an area in our current park system that requires attention, as our existing play areas focus on older children, generally seven years and older, limiting play options for the youngest in our community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “To address this, we’ll partner with Rotary Club to put this vacant lot into great use by building yet another great play structure for Oswego families to enjoy.”

Warren Shaw, President of Sunrise Rotary said, “it is wonderful news that Mayor Barlow is adding a musical component and a younger child activity area to Leotta Park. Over the past several years Sunrise Rotary has helped to add to and maintain parts of the park such as building the Gazebo, adding the guardhouse, landscaping, and installing and maintaining the Peace Garden.”

Back in 2018, Mayor Barlow’s administration built Oswego’s first dog park and in 2019 they introduced Oswego’s first all-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground to Hamilton Park. The city partnered with Kingsford Park to upgrade the school’s playground.

In 2021, Oswego built an outdoor splash pad and minigolf course, and in 2022, replaced the Breitbeck Park playground with a new structure containing Central New York’s first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, directly next to the newly installed outdoor fitness court.

“The mayor’s planned additions will serve to make this park area a delight for young children and their parents as well as further beautify the gateway into our city. Mayor Barlow continues to make improvements to the city of Oswego that enhance the lives of our residents as well as make our community a better place to live and visit,” said Shaw.