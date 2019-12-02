Closings
New police chief named for City of Oswego

Local News
Posted:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has named a new police chief ahead of current Chief Tory DeCaire’s January retirement. 

Phillip Cady is taking over as top cop for the Port City. Cady is currently the Emergency Communications Manager at Syracuse University. He previously served as a state trooper and a patrolman for both the City of Oswego and Fulton.

