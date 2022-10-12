SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow might start flying next week, but the campus of SUNY ESF hasn’t given up on gardening this season just yet. A garden just went in last month, designed to attract bees.

Most people run away from bees, but SUNY ESF Pollinator Ecologist and professor, Molly Jacobson isn’t even afraid to hold them.

“We have nearly 450 different species of bees here in New York State as well as hundreds of other pollinator species and most of those require native plants to survive,” says Jacobson.

To protect those pollinators, the campus has to protect the plants, which is the purpose of what’s called a pollinator garden. Bees will share it with monarch butterflies.

“A lot of people just think of the adult form of a butterfly. But if you want to support butterflies you need to provide the food that the caterpillars need as well and that’s native plants,” says Jacobson.

Located near the campus’ historic Robin Hood Oak tree, some students are already using the garden for class. This first major planting on campus is part of the Bee Campus Initiative, a commitment by colleges to conserve pollinators.

“We are one of nearly 150 other campuses in the United States that have taken this pledge to create more native pollinator habitat on college campuses,” continues Jacobson.

This isn’t the only pollinator garden SUNY ESF will have on campus. Another one, much bigger will be planted this spring right across from the dome.