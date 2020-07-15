New program helps low-income families with rent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a new program to help low-income families throughout the state pay their rent.

The program will provide direct aid for tenants who lost income from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, applicants must be a renter living primarily in New York State and have a household income below 80% of the area median income.

Households must also have been “rent burdened”, which is defined as paying more than 30% of their gross monthly income towards rent.

Applicants must have lost income during the period of April 1 and July 31 of this year.

Applications will begin to be accepted on Thursday, July 16 and will be open for two weeks. You can apply for assistance at hcr.ny.gov/RRP.

The program is operated through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the CARES Act.