New program helps low-income families with rent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a new program to help low-income families throughout the state pay their rent.
The program will provide direct aid for tenants who lost income from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify, applicants must be a renter living primarily in New York State and have a household income below 80% of the area median income.
Households must also have been “rent burdened”, which is defined as paying more than 30% of their gross monthly income towards rent.
Applicants must have lost income during the period of April 1 and July 31 of this year.
Applications will begin to be accepted on Thursday, July 16 and will be open for two weeks. You can apply for assistance at hcr.ny.gov/RRP.
The program is operated through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the CARES Act.
