New project announced at former Syroco site in Van Buren

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former Syroco site in the Town of Van Buren will be transformed into an innovative plastic processing and manufacturing plant.

Empire Polymer Solutions is proposing to renovate and operate the 205,000 square foot building located along State Fair Boulevard.

The project is expected to invest over $7 million and bring 70 new jobs to the area in the next five years.

