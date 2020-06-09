New project announced at former Syroco site in Van Buren

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The former Syroco site in the Town of Van Buren will be transformed into an innovative plastic processing and manufacturing plant.
Empire Polymer Solutions is proposing to renovate and operate the 205,000 square foot building located along State Fair Boulevard.
The project is expected to invest over $7 million and bring 70 new jobs to the area in the next five years.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- The Downtown Farmers Market ‘Blooms’ For 2020
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. from Valhalla
- Corning Inc. receives $204 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing/vaccine glass, hiring more staff
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans
- Newsfeed Now: George Floyd laid to rest; Hidden treasure uncovered
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App